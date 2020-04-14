Box-Lunches for Essential Workers (w/ donation match*)

*Your Donation Goes Twice as Far

Starting Monday, April 20th, The Bob & Tom show has pledged to match all donations up to 500 lunches! Also, Citizens State Bank has joined the cause and will match an additional 200 lunches!

Help Us Support Essential Workers

Donate a box-lunch to essential workers by purchasing lunches in quantities of 5 and let us take care of the rest. We will prepare lunches of filet sliders, chips, and dessert, and drop them off to essential workers including healthcare workers, ambulance personnel, police officers, 911 call centers, grocery store workers, and pharmacy workers. Deliveries will be made every Wednesday and/or Friday



Lunches include: 2 filet sliders, chips, and dessert

Minimum order of 5 lunches

$12 per lunch plus tax

